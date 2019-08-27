



Nearly six million Contigo Kids water bottles are being recalled because the silicone spout can detach and cause kids to choke.

Since the water bottles went on sale in April 2018 the company has received 149 reports of the spouts detaching, including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

The Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide, along with several websites, for between nine and 24 dollars.

Stainless Steel Credit: Contigo

Solid Colors Credit: Contigo

Solid Color Stainless Steel Credit: Contigo

Graphics Credit: Contigo

The recalled bottles are 13, 14, or 20 ounces and have a base and clear silicon spout that are black. The bottles themselves come in four styles: solid, graphics, stainless steel, and stainless steel solid colors. They were sold individually, as well as in two- and three-packs. Only the models with black base and spout covers are involved in the recall. The name Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

Water bottles that are NOT affected are marked in the shape of a small indented circle on the lid near the black nylon spout when it is opened. Contigo is telling parents to push the button to open the spout to identify you have the marking.

Customers who own the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles should take them away from children immediately. They must do a home inspection and contact Contigo for a free replacement lid.