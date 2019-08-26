National Dog Day Treat
Starting at 11am Eastern on National Dog Day, Del Taco will be offering 100 bags of FREE all natural Del Barko dog treats, crafted by Orange County-based Naked Dog Bistro, via Del Taco’s Instagram page with a “Swipe Up” feature. Once those 100 are gone (one per person), we’ll open up our webstore, where there will be a very limited amount for purchase for $2, which includes shipping.
Ballet from the Beginning for Adults & Teens
9527 Folsom Blvd., Ste E, Sacramento, 95827
college/high school students:$10 per class; all others $48 for four classes. Men pay half price. If a student cannot commit to coming on a regular basis the cost is $15 per class i.e. drop-in students.
http://www.theballetstudio.us
Laser Quest
2100 Standiford Ave
209-526-0000
EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
Links & Laughs
Topgolf Roseville 8/29
Greg Vaughn Celebrity Golf Tournament
Catta Verdera CC 8/30
http://www.gregvaughn23.com