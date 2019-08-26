



ESCALON (CBS13) — Escalon police say a drone reportedly followed two boys as they walked home from school Monday.

Police say a resident reported the unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) followed their son and another boy as they walked home near Dent Elementary School in the 2100 block of Yosemite Avenue Monday afternoon.

The black medium-sized quadcopter drone reportedly followed the boys for a short distance and flew within feet of the children before flying away.

Police said if anyone sees drones in the area of schools or being operated in an unsafe or suspicious way, notify the police department immediately.