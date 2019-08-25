



Looking to try the top nail salons around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top nail salons in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you need a mani or a pedi.

1. Nature Love Salon

Photo: Sam b./Yelp

Topping the list is Nature Love Salon. Located at 3655 J St. in East Sacramento, the nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot is the highest-rated nail salon in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lotus Hair & Nails

Photo: Amy t./Yelp

Next up is East Sacramento’s Lotus Hair & Nails, situated at 5600 H St., Suite 140. With 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp, the hair and nail salon has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Monet Spa & Nails

Photo: mira A./Yelp

East Sacramento’s Monet Spa & Nails, located at 3330 Folsom Blvd., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nail salon 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews.

4. Space07 Salon

Photo: space07 salon/Yelp

Space07 Salon, a hair salon, nail salon and skincare spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 232 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1421 R St. to see for yourself.

5. Noble Nails Spa

Photo: Nina a./Yelp

Over in Sierra Oaks, check out Noble Nails Spa, which has earned four stars out of 653 reviews on Yelp. You can find the nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot at 442 Howe Ave.