Pickleball
USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) https://www.usapa.org/ – includes information on places to play throughout the US and Canada (and some overseas destinations)
Sunrise Pickleball Club https://sunrisepickleballclub.org/ – information on the events of the club as well as events being sponsored by others
Sunrise Parks Pickleball http://www.sunriseparks.com/pickleball – information about the pickleball program through the Park District
Playtime scheduler https://playtimescheduler.com/ – this free scheduling tool, developed by one the of the Club members makes it easy to schedule playtimes with other players – not just at Rusch Park but at many places to play throughout California and some other states. New destinations are being added all the time.
Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter Classic Car & Truck Show
DATE & TIME: August 24 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Center of the Town of Yolo near the Yolo Branch Library at 37750 Sacramento Street
COST: FREE
Cowboy’s Honor Ride for Officer Tara O’Sullivan
Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:15 AM
Raley Field (Corner of Ballpark Drive and Riverfront Street)
https://www.facebook.com/pg/cowboyshonorride/about/?ref=page_internal
The Bank
629 J St.
https://www.thebank629j.com/
Enlightened Beauty Grand Opening
Today 12-4 pm
530 12th St.
https://www.enlightenedbeautysacramento.com/
Dogtopia Grand Opening
6671 Stanford Ranch Road, Rocklin
Saturday, Aug. 24 — 10am to Noon
FREE
http://www.dogtopia.com/rocklin
AQMA Gold Ribbon Race
August 24th 8:30 am – 5 pm.
AQMA Track, Prairie City State Vehicular Recreation Area
13300 White Rock Road, Rancho Cordova CA 95742
COST: $0 – tell the gate attendant that you are here to watch the quarter midget race and the park entry fee will be waived.
http://www.aqma.us (American Quarter Midget Association)
http://www.childcancer.org (Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance)
Teddy Bear Posse Finale
Collecting new store bought teddy bears for CHP to give to kids in crisis
Text “TEDDY” to 83389 for a list of participating drop off locations
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival
Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624
Aug 24, 2019 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm
Meal Prep with Katrina Garcia @SUI
Saturday, August 24, 2019
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Globe Healing Expo
Date: Saturday, August 24t, 2019
Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Cost: General Admission: $15
LIfe Purpose Masterclass: $25
Location: Falls Event Center, 240 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678 (behind Lazy Dog Restaurant and next door to Galleria Mall in Roseville)
Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/globe-healing-expo-tickets-58198189351?aff=GooddaySac
Website: https://www.globehealingexpo.com/
Fair Play Zin Fest
Aug 31, Sept. 1 & 2 – 11 – 5pm
5 Wineries in Fair Play AVA – El Dorado County
$45 ($55 day of)
http://www.fairplayzinfest.com