Pickleball

USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) https://www.usapa.org/ – includes information on places to play throughout the US and Canada (and some overseas destinations)

Sunrise Pickleball Club https://sunrisepickleballclub.org/ – information on the events of the club as well as events being sponsored by others

Sunrise Parks Pickleball http://www.sunriseparks.com/pickleball – information about the pickleball program through the Park District

Playtime scheduler https://playtimescheduler.com/ – this free scheduling tool, developed by one the of the Club members makes it easy to schedule playtimes with other players – not just at Rusch Park but at many places to play throughout California and some other states. New destinations are being added all the time.

Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter Classic Car & Truck Show

DATE & TIME: August 24 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Center of the Town of Yolo near the Yolo Branch Library at 37750 Sacramento Street

COST: FREE

Cowboy’s Honor Ride for Officer Tara O’Sullivan

Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:15 AM

Raley Field (Corner of Ballpark Drive and Riverfront Street)

https://www.facebook.com/pg/cowboyshonorride/about/?ref=page_internal

The Bank

629 J St.

https://www.thebank629j.com/

Enlightened Beauty Grand Opening

Today 12-4 pm

530 12th St.

https://www.enlightenedbeautysacramento.com/

Dogtopia Grand Opening

6671 Stanford Ranch Road, Rocklin

Saturday, Aug. 24 — 10am to Noon

FREE

http://www.dogtopia.com/rocklin

AQMA Gold Ribbon Race

August 24th 8:30 am – 5 pm.

AQMA Track, Prairie City State Vehicular Recreation Area

13300 White Rock Road, Rancho Cordova CA 95742

COST: $0 – tell the gate attendant that you are here to watch the quarter midget race and the park entry fee will be waived.

http://www.aqma.us (American Quarter Midget Association)

http://www.childcancer.org (Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance)

Teddy Bear Posse Finale

Collecting new store bought teddy bears for CHP to give to kids in crisis

Text “TEDDY” to 83389 for a list of participating drop off locations

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624

Aug 24, 2019 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm

Meal Prep with Katrina Garcia @SUI

Saturday, August 24, 2019

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Globe Healing Expo

Date: Saturday, August 24t, 2019

Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Cost: General Admission: $15

LIfe Purpose Masterclass: $25

Location: Falls Event Center, 240 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678 (behind Lazy Dog Restaurant and next door to Galleria Mall in Roseville)

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/globe-healing-expo-tickets-58198189351?aff=GooddaySac

Website: https://www.globehealingexpo.com/

Fair Play Zin Fest

Aug 31, Sept. 1 & 2 – 11 – 5pm

5 Wineries in Fair Play AVA – El Dorado County

$45 ($55 day of)

http://www.fairplayzinfest.com