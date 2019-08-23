SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country music star and Yuba City native Tyler Rich is back in the area, playing a concert for a good cause.
Rich was in our studio several years ago with two hit songs: “Leave Her Wild” and “The Difference”. He was back on Friday to play some music and talk about two shows coming up, on benefiting law enforcement.
Rich is a busy man, on the stage and off. When asked what he has going on, Rich said, “Yeah, getting married in 27 days…I’m so busy in the summer doing festivals and fairs everywhere, and in all my spare time, I’m planning this entire wedding. The stress levels are high.”
Ahhh there it is. That wedding stress that everyone tells you about. It just hit me like a ton of bricks. I was wondering what everyone’s been talking about. Thanks to two of the best planners helping my anxiety ridden ass through this process @fetenashville & @tylerrich (I was gonna put a wink face next to Ty but there’s no joke about it,) I have been kind of immune to just how stressful this time can be. Sara & Katrina (Fete) thank you for taking your time to get to know Ty and I so closely, and for introducing us to vendors who aren’t just “doing another wedding” but vendors who have a whole lotta heart and soul…and basically remind me of our families. Ty. I’m so sorry you are skilled beyond measure with origination and execution. God didn’t gift me with those skills. I swear I’ll figure it out before we become parents. 😬 Thank you so much for being so patient with me! You da best! ❤️📷@samanthaklose @foray . . . #RichInLove #NashvilleWedding #WeddingCountdown #ShopForay
When asked if he has fun coming home and doing a show like this, he said, “It’s absolute madness. My biggest thing is I always say ‘buy tickets, and I’ll get you passes to come say hi.'”
Although he’s happy to be playing to the home crowd, he encourages people to support the goal of Saturday’s concert.
“Support the event. Tomorrow night is a charity event raising money for K9s for the police department in Yuba City. Support the cause and I’ll support you to come back and hang out.”
You can catch Tyler Friday night in Grass Valley at The Foothills Event Center. Details about that show can be found here.
On Saturday night, he’s performing at the Peachtree Golf Course. You can find out more about that event here.