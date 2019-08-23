SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country music star and Yuba City native Tyler Rich is back in the area, playing a concert for a good cause.

Rich was in our studio several years ago with two hit songs: “Leave Her Wild” and “The Difference”. He was back on Friday to play some music and talk about two shows coming up, on benefiting law enforcement.

Rich is a busy man, on the stage and off. When asked what he has going on, Rich said, “Yeah, getting married in 27 days…I’m so busy in the summer doing festivals and fairs everywhere, and in all my spare time, I’m planning this entire wedding. The stress levels are high.”

When asked if he has fun coming home and doing a show like this, he said, “It’s absolute madness. My biggest thing is I always say ‘buy tickets, and I’ll get you passes to come say hi.'”

Although he’s happy to be playing to the home crowd, he encourages people to support the goal of Saturday’s concert.

“Support the event. Tomorrow night is a charity event raising money for K9s for the police department in Yuba City. Support the cause and I’ll support you to come back and hang out.”

You can catch Tyler Friday night in Grass Valley at The Foothills Event Center. Details about that show can be found here.

On Saturday night, he’s performing at the Peachtree Golf Course. You can find out more about that event here.