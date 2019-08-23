SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings say their independent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against coach Luke Walton didn’t find enough evidence to support the claims.

A lawsuit was filed earlier this year against Walton by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant. Walton is accused of attacking Tennant when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors back in 2014.

Walton was hired as the Kings’ head coach shortly before the lawsuit was filed.

The Kings and the NBA launched an independent investigation to look into the claims.

Friday, the Kings announced that the investigation found there was “not a sufficient basis to support the allegations.” The team noted that more than 20 people were interviewed for the investigation.

Tennant declined to participate in the investigation, the Kings said.