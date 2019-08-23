



Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Sacramento?

As luck would have it, there are plenty of first-class yoga options to check out in and around Sacramento.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

RAW Yoga Center

3226 Broadway, Suite A, North Oak Park

photo: RAW Yoga Center/Yelp

Also among Sacramento’s favorites is RAW Yoga Center, with 4.8 stars out of 3,460 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp and 1,893 fans on Facebook.

“Michelle and Romel are local yoga teachers who are committed to creating safe and empowered spaces to share the practice of yoga in their community,” according to the business’s Yelp page.

“We create safe spaces for all bodies by creating empowered experiences in the practice of yoga,” its Yelp page continues.

Purely Hot Yoga

6350 Folsom Blvd., Suite 100 (corner 65th and Folsom), East Sacramento

Photo: Purely Hot Yoga/ClassPass

With 4.9 stars out of 951 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp and 1,961 fans on Facebook, Purely Hot Yoga has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Purely Hot Yoga is a studio with friendly, certified teachers,” per the business’s ClassPass profile. “Their welcoming, comfortable and casual studio is a place for you to learn yoga, get started on a new healthy lifestyle, or continue and improve your practice.”

“We offer hot Bikram style yoga, Hot Pilates, Vinyasa Flow and Yin yoga,” its Yelp page continues. “We are open 365 days a year. All of our classes have an element of heat, except for Yin Yoga.”

Yoga Shala

2030 H St., Boulevard Park

photo: Yoga Shala/Yelp

With 4.9 stars out of 4,530 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp and 2,449 fans on Facebook, Yoga Shala holds its own among the competition. It’s the top yoga studio in the entire Sacramento metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“At Yoga Shala they are committed to building a community rooted in Truth and Love as they explore the wisdom of yoga,” according to the business’s profile on ClassPass. “Their teachers create a space of acceptance and encouragement, promoting personal power and inner peace. Together you will move to strengthen the unity of body, mind and spirit.”

“Each class offers a creative dynamic series of poses blended together with breath, music and inspiration to create a flow of energy and expression that strengthens your body and eases your mind and touches your spirit,” Yoga Shala’s Yelp page explains.

Ritual

2405 21st St., Curtis Park

With 4.8 stars out of 319 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp and 1,825 fans on Facebook, Ritual is another popular local pick.

“Ritual’s mission is to provide a welcoming, safe and sacred space where those interested in learning and enjoying yoga can experience the gifts of this ancient practice,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “They strive to do business in an environmentally responsible manner and work to provide students with inspiration and resources to promote individual and collective well being. Ritual hopes that you meet neighbors, make friends, learn more about yourself and your body and have a great time when you’re here.”

