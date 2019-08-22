Good Day Potluck
Jordan’s Pumpkin Crunch
https://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/2019/08/21/jordan-segundo-pumpkin-crunch/
Cody’s World-Famous Pasta Salad
https://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/2019/08/21/codys-world-famous-pasta-salad/
Courtney’s Quick & Easy Big ‘Ol Peach Cobbler
https://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/2019/08/21/courtneys-big-ol-peach-cobbler-recipe/
The Mill
6423 Elvas Ave.
Sacramento
(916) 942-9695
https://www.themillsacramento.com/
Truck school
1450 Richards Blvd.
$4,785.00
CDLC4U.COM
Christine Mango
http://www.christinemango.com
IG: @christinemango
What’s New for Back to School
http://www.jcpenny.com – school supplies
http://www.partycity.com – back to school photo prop and teachers decor
http://www.kidson45th.com – kids back to school
http://www.cubcoats.com- 2-1 cuddly stuffed animals that transform into hoodies
Mezger Family Zinnia Patch
Open mid June-end of Aug. sun up-sunset
see above
Free
Lmtperformingarts.com
Facebook is Lodi Musical Theater
Delta College box office number for tickets is (209)954-5110
Or visit Deltacollege.edu and go to “box office” to purchase tickets on line
MidiCi Pizza
728 K St.
Sacramento
(916) 431-7341