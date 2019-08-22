



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caltrans expects to be completed with the Highway 50 Sac State ramp by Monday, just in time for the start of the new school year.

The Hornet Drive ramp has been closed since August 7. The $2.9 million project will improve the overall ride quality on the ramp and includes adding an additional much-needed lane.

Caltrans officials say the extra lane will help alleviate traffic during the morning rush of students.

Originally the project was supposed to be completed by Aug. 24, but Caltrans said it will now be done by Monday.

While the ramp will be open, Caltrans said there will be overnight work until the project’s completion in October.