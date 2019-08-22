EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office have found no evidence to arrest a 50-year-old man suspected of attempting to abduct a young woman in Cameron Park on Wednesday.

A social media post described the man attempting to lure the woman into a blue Subaru car. On Wednesday evening, the man in question saw the post and called the Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the man provided his statement on the situation and was identified as the man driving the vehicle in question.

After checking the man’s background, including his possible criminal history, deputies found insufficient evidence to file a criminal charge and say the man is not suspected of a crime.

It is unclear whether the claims against the man were false or the suspect is still at large.