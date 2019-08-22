



Craving tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. T4 Greenhaven

photo: michelle w./yelp

Topping the list is T4 Greenhaven, located at 1048 Florin Road in Pocket. The spot to score bubble tea, juices, smoothies, coffee and tea is the highest-rated tea spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shift Coffee

photo: ashley c./yelp

Next up is Old North Sacramento’s Shift Coffee, situated at 1616 Del Paso Blvd. With five stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Mill

photo: desiree s./yelp

The Mill, a cafe that offers coffee, tea and waffles in Boulevard Park, is another much-loved go-to spot. With 4.5 stars out of 365 Yelp reviews, head over to 1827 I St. to see for yourself.

4. Tea 18

photo: jackie m./yelp

Check out Tea 18, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score bubble tea and more at 3880 Truxel Road, Suite 700.

5. Tea Cozy

photo: tea cozy/yelp

Finally, there’s Tea Cozy, a downtown favorite with five stars out of 106 reviews. Stop by 1021 R St. to hit up the spot to score coffee, tea and more the next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.