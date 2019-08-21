



A Long Island, New York man has been arrested after allegedly pretending to be a police officer and then trying to pull over the actual police.

Authorities say 25-year-old Valiery Portlock and tried to get another driver to believe they had been stopped by a patrol car.

Unfortunately for the phony cop, when he turned on his air horn and emergency lights, his target was a van full of Nassau County Electronics Squad detectives.

Click here to read more on CBSNewYork.com.