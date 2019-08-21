PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Dispatchers and paramedics worked together to help deliver a baby who apparently just couldn’t wait to make its world debut.

The incident happened back on July 30. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher Brooke Ritzman got a call that day from a man whose wife had gone into labor at home.

Contractions were already coming 30 seconds apart, and paramedics still weren’t there, so Ritzman started talking the couple through preparing for the imminent birth of the already crowning baby.

Paramedics got the home just in time to help deliver the baby girl.

The baby and mother are doing well – and even recently paid a visit to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District to properly thank the paramedics who came and helped that day.