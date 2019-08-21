Comments
Ingredients:
- One 13 oz. can pumpkin puree (not pie mix)
- One 12 oz. can evaporated milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 2 cups walnuts, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups melted butter
Directions:
- Mix first six ingredients and pour into greased, parchment-lined cake pan 9×13 or 8×8.
- Evenly spread half of the cake mix (dry) over batter. Next, sprinkle with nuts and then remaining cake mix.
- Pour melted butter over top. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 50 mins.
- When cool, loosen pumpkin crunch from the side of the pan with a knife. Invert pan onto a platter (the top becomes the crust).
- Top with sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream.