Ingredients:
- 1 box of rainbow rotini pasta
- 1 container of sliced portabella mushrooms
- 1 10 ounce jar of green olives drained (mostly drained but leave a smidge of the olive juice)
- 1 10 ounce jar of kalamata drained
- 1 8 ounce jar of sun-dried tomatoes (mostly drained but leave a smidge of the oil)
- 1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4th-1/2 cup of Newman’s own Italian dressing
Directions:
Cook pasta until soft, then put it in the bowl. Add the remainder of the ingredients and you are ready to picnic.