Ingredients:

  • 1 box of rainbow rotini pasta
  • 1 container of sliced portabella mushrooms
  • 1 10 ounce jar of green olives drained (mostly drained but leave a smidge of the olive juice)
  • 1 10 ounce jar of kalamata drained
  • 1 8 ounce jar of sun-dried tomatoes (mostly drained but leave a smidge of the oil)
  • 1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4th-1/2 cup of Newman’s own Italian dressing

Directions:

Cook pasta until soft, then put it in the bowl.  Add the remainder of the ingredients and you are ready to picnic.

