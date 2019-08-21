



Two homes were damaged in an early morning fire in Ceres on Wednesday, firefighters say.

The scene was along the 1400 block of Strawberry Drive in Ceres.

Ceres Fire and other agencies responded to the fire around 4 a.m. and found that one home was fully engulfed. Flames had also spread to a second home and a third was threatened.

Firefighters say the residents were able to get out safely, but they needed to be treated for smoke inhalation. A few other homes in the neighborhood were also evacuated for a time due to the incident.

The fire went to two-alarms. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters say they were able to find two dogs and two cats, but other pets remain missing.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.