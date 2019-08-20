



MERCED (CBS13) — A 24-year-old Turlock woman was arrested Tuesday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit with a baby in the backseat. Deputies also suspect the woman was under the influence of drugs at the time.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday when a Captain and Lieutenant were passed by a silver sedan speeding past them driving erratically. Officials said the sedan was driving south on Highway 99 from the Livingstone area and almost caused several crashes. Deputies up the road were alerted of the swerving sedan and tried to pull the vehicle over.

When the sedan did not pull over, deputies engaged in a pursuit. They said the sedan began passing vehicles on the shoulder of the highway and swerved in and out of traffic at over 100 miles per hour.

Finally, in the area of Highway 99 and Franklin Road, the vehicle lost control and crashed on top of the railroad tracks.

When deputies took the driver into custody, they found a six-month-old baby strapped in a car seat in the rear of the car.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Aleigha Freitas out of Turlock. She and the baby did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Deputies said it was suspected Freitas was under the influence of drugs. She charged with felony evasion and felony child endangerment.

The baby was picked up by Merced County Child Protective Services and is currently is in their care.