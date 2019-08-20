



Dusty Baker- Former Major League Baseball player and Manager

Summer Sanders- Olympic Gold Medalist

Urijah Faber- MMA World Champion and UFC Hall of Famer

Darrell Corti- Corti Brothers owner

Four famous Sacramentans will be added to Sacramento’s Walk of Stars next Wednesday, August 28.

The four newest members will unveil their bronze and terrazzo stars at 9 am in front of Zocalo on 18th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue.

The Class of 2019 joins nine others who have achieved national and worldwide fame.

Debbie Meyer- Olympic Athlete

Gregory Kondos- Visual Artist

LeVar Burton- Actor

Dr. Ernie Bodai- Surgeon

Timothy Schmit- Musician

Billy Mills- Olympic Athlete

Russ Solomon- Tower Records Founder

Ruthie Bolton- WNBA Star and Olympic Athlete

Nicholas Sparks- Writer

The first stars were awarded in 2016.

In order to be considered, inductees must:

Have achievements in entertainment & arts, sports, news, business, science & technology

Lived or been raised in the greater Sacramento region

National or international significance

Made a positive impact on the Sacramento region

If you have someone to nominate email: hello@sacramentowalkofstars.com.