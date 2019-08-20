



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Supervisors have approved a two-year contract to turn 25 red light cameras back on.

The cameras have been off since January when the original contract with a company expired in December, and a new contract with a different company did not work out.

It will cost the county nearly $1.8 million to turn back on the cameras.

Some people say they are not happy with their tax dollars going toward something that could give them a $480 ticket.

“Honestly it feels like if they’ve been turned off this whole time it’s kind of a wasted effort to even have them I feel. So turning them on doesn’t really change much,” said Trenton Deadmond.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the cameras are a deterrent that keeps people from running red lights.