LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi home was deemed uninhabitable Tuesday morning after multiple reports of debris, trash, and appliances in the front yard as well as multiple animals living at the residence.

Lodi Police said 43-year-old Steven Bellamy and 38-year-old Natasha Terry were arrested at the residence for outstanding warrants.

Animal Control officials seized over a dozen cats and dogs from the residence. Two “dilapidated” vehicles were towed away, and code enforcement officers cited several unsafe living conditions.

Officers worked to board up the residence and remove the trash from the yard.

An investigation into this case is ongoing.