



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — It’s a happy ending for a dog who was abandoned by his owner on the side of Highway 50.

The El Dorado County Animal Shelter said “Andre” is now up for adoption. A driver kicked Andre out of their car and left him on the side of the highway earlier this month.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, a witness saw a car slow down – then saw someone kick the dog out. The car then sped off.

A CHP officer quickly rescued the Rottweiler Mastiff mix.

The animal shelter said two people have already filled out applications to take Andre home.

Andre is estimated to be about two and a half years old.

