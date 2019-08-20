SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento County kindergartener had an extra special first day of school thanks to several Sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies escorted Dallas French to his first day of kindergarten, including giving him a ride in a marked patrol car. His grandfather, Deputy Bob French, was killed in the line of duty on August 30, 2017, during a shootout with an armed felon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on Facebook writing, “Although Deputy French is no longer with us, his family is our family and this is just one way we support the families of our fallen deputies.”

Pictures show the little boy, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, and his family posing with 10 uniformed deputies. Dallas sat in the back of the patrol car and climbed out with the help of a deputy. He and a friend then hold hands and walk into school before he stops to get a final hug from his parents and the deputies.

