TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning that left one person injured.

Officers located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound on the 100 block of S. First Street, according to a statement from the Turlock Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He has since been listed in stable condition.

Investigators found the suspect exited a business in the area and fired a weapon at the victim who was with three others at the time.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a grey sedan or SUV.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic, about 40 years of age, approximately 200 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

No further information has been released.