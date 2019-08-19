



Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its new Christmas show to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center at the end of November.

TSO announced its “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” tour dates on Monday and has two shows scheduled in Sacramento on Friday, November 29: 4 pm and 8 pm. The shows take place the day after Thanksgiving.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will only bring its yearly show to two other California cities this year, San Jose on November 26 and Ontario on November 30.

Fans can register on the Ticketmaster Verified Fan site starting tomorrow until Friday, August 30, for the chance to buy tickets. The presale for Fan Club Verified members starts Wednesday, September 4. The presale for General Verified members starts Monday, September 9.

Ticket prices were not published with the announcement.