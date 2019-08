STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Interstate 5 in Stockton.

Just before 4 a.m., drivers reported seeing a body in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Hammer Lane on-ramp.

The driver who hit the unidentified pedestrian did not stop, according to the CHP.

It’s unknown why the pedestrian was in the road.

Two lanes were closed for two hours as officers investigated. All lanes have since reopened.