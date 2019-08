SUISUN BAY (CBS13) – After a 6.5 hour search, a missing jetskiier was found safe on Suisun Bay.

Fifty-three-year-old Edward Young and a friend were jetskiin on Suisun Bay on Saturday when Young’s friend went back for gas.

Young stayed out on his jetski and ended up spending the night on the water.

Young’s friend went for help. A Coast Guard helicopter ultimately located Young and got him back to land.