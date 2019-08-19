American Graffiti Car Show9th Annual American Graffiti Car Show is happening next weekend so go on out for a day filled with cars, great food, live music, car hops, raffles, and a whole bunch of fun at our annual car show!

18 hours ago

Nutcracker AuditionsIt's already time to start thinking about Christmas! 2019 will be Placer Theatre Ballet's 24th production of The Nutcracker and auditions are underway!

18 hours ago

National Fajita Day Pt. 2Cambi has more from the experts at Ernesto's for National Fajita Day!!!

18 hours ago

Paquitas Backpack PartyAngel Cardenas is checking out Paquitas Backpack Party! Paquitas Mexican Grill will be passing out backpacks to the first 200 kids!

19 hours ago

Hot Wheels Convention Pt. 2Alan Sanchez has more from the largest Hot Wheels Convention in the 209!

19 hours ago