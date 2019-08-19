Menu
American Graffiti Car Show
9th Annual American Graffiti Car Show is happening next weekend so go on out for a day filled with cars, great food, live music, car hops, raffles, and a whole bunch of fun at our annual car show!
18 hours ago
Nutcracker Auditions
It's already time to start thinking about Christmas! 2019 will be Placer Theatre Ballet's 24th production of The Nutcracker and auditions are underway!
18 hours ago
National Fajita Day Pt. 2
Cambi has more from the experts at Ernesto's for National Fajita Day!!!
18 hours ago
Paquitas Backpack Party
Angel Cardenas is checking out Paquitas Backpack Party! Paquitas Mexican Grill will be passing out backpacks to the first 200 kids!
19 hours ago
Hot Wheels Convention Pt. 2
Alan Sanchez has more from the largest Hot Wheels Convention in the 209!
19 hours ago
Monday's Show Info (8/19/19)
Saturday's Show Info (8/18/19)
Saturday's Show Info (8/17/19)
Friday's Show Info (8/16/19)
Thursday's Show Info (8/15/19)
