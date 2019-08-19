



All lanes of Interstate 80 near Newcastle are back open after two big rig fires.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a the trailer caught fire and the flames spread to some nearby vegetation. It was hauling 14,000 pounds of dried almond milk. Some of it was scattered over the roadway leading to a double lane closure for just over an hour until workers could clear the roadway.

The freeway was closed for an hour before reopening around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A second big rig fire happened earlier, on Sunday night. That truck was hauling meat. Two lanes of the road were also closed as a result.

The scene of that crash was cleared up around midnight.