



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Senator Bernie Sanders is returning to Northern California this week and will make a stop in Sacramento.

The presidential hopeful will be hosting a rally in Cesar Chavez Plaza Thursday, Aug. 22 after a Town Hall in Chico earlier that day. Sanders will then head to San Francisco for another Town Hall on Friday.

Sanders is one of 24 democratic hopefuls vying for Democratic nomination next year.

The event in Sacramento is scheduled for 6 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The rally is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.