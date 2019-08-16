



STOCKTON (CBS13) – After being missing for several days, a family has been reunited with their therapy dog that was stolen along with their car in Stockton.

Cynthia Niswonger says the family’s two-year-old mix named Sloan was in the car when it was stolen from the parking lot of the McDonald’s off Martin Luther King Boulevard. Niswonger, her son Neeko and two friends were traveling from Oregon back home to Southern California when they stopped to get something to eat.

A few minutes later, they saw a man driving off with their car and their dog. Niswonger chased after him.

Thursday, Stockton police announced that Sloan had been found safe.

The following morning, Sloan’s family trekked back up from San Diego to be reunited with her.

“I can’t believe that this little dog made it for five days,” said Cynthia after the reunion. “[I] can’t believe the outpouring of the community and all of the help that they provided.”

Sloan will now be taken back to San Diego to be reunited with Neeko.