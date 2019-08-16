



7:30 p.m. Update: Cal Fire said Friday night the Patterson Fire is now 90% contained.

The fire remains 35 acres. No structures have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze.

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 8:56 a.m., the Patterson Fire burning in El Dorado County has been announced as 50 percent contained at 35 acres, said Cal Fire.

Fire crews made great progress and the fire is 50% contained. Crews continue to secure the perimeter and mop up hot spots. #PattersonFire pic.twitter.com/91iy0L7MkC — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 16, 2019

Cal Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the flames at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

#PattersonFire Update: Fire is 35 acres forward progress stopped — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 16, 2019

All ordered evacuations have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.