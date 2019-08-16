Filed Under:El Dorado County News, Patterson Fire


EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 8:56 a.m., the Patterson Fire burning in El Dorado County has been announced as 50 percent contained at 35 acres, said Cal Fire.

Cal Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the flames at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

All ordered evacuations have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.