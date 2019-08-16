



Fire crews made great progress and the fire is 50% contained. Crews continue to secure the perimeter and mop up hot spots. #PattersonFire pic.twitter.com/91iy0L7MkC — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 16, 2019

— As of 8:56 a.m., the Patterson Fire burning in El Dorado County has been announced as 50 percent contained at 35 acres, said Cal Fire.

Cal Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the flames at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

#PattersonFire Update: Fire is 35 acres forward progress stopped — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 16, 2019

All ordered evacuations have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.