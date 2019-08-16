



What does Sacramento have in common with New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix?

According to ClassPass’ 2019 fitness trends, those cities share one most popular form of group exercise class: strength training.

Want to know where to go when it comes to Sacramento’s most popular workout? To find the top strength training gyms in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Fitness Rangers

1717 34th St., East Sacramento

Photo: fitness rangers/Yelp

Fitness Rangers is Sacramento’s favorite strength training gym by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 4,508 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp and 4,869 likes on Facebook. It’s the top strength training gym in the entire Sacramento metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“Fitness Rangers Gym, located in East Sacramento, offers 8,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness and gym facilities, multiple boot camp classes each day, on-site personal and sport-specific training,” according to the business’s profile on ClassPass.

Midtown Strength & Conditioning

2010 Third St., Southside Park

Midtown Strength & Conditioning | Photo: ClassPass

Also among Sacramento’s favorites is Midtown Strength & Conditioning, with five stars out of 12 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp and 3,924 likes on Facebook.

“At Midtown Strength & Conditioning, you can train in groups or in personal training sessions,” states the business’s profile on ClassPass.

Aspire Strength and Wellness

2130 10th St., Southside Park

Aspire Strength and Wellness | Photo: ClassPass

With five stars out of 48 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp and 491 likes on Facebook, Aspire Strength and Wellness has garnered plenty of local fans.

According to the business’s profile on ClassPass, Aspire Strength and Wellness is a “fitness coaching facility with a team that creates a positive, motivating, results-driven environment that will challenge and change you while having a blast doing it.”

Elite Fitness & Performance

1770 36th St., East Sacramento

Elite Fitness & Performance | Photo: ClassPass

With 4.6 stars out of 82 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp and 961 likes on Facebook, Elite Fitness & Performance holds its own among the competition.

“Elite Fitness & Performance is an exclusive, private training facility for dedicated individuals to receive expert instruction in a non-intimidating, friendly environment,” per the business’s profile on ClassPass.

Fitness Quest Bootcamp

3330 McKinley Blvd., East Sacramento

Photo: fitness quest bootcamp/Yelp

With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp and 458 likes on Facebook, Fitness Quest Bootcamp is another popular local pick.

“Fitness Quest Bootcamp is designed to help you take the first step toward a healthy lifestyle,” says the business’s Yelp page. “Get started, get in shape, get strong, lose weight and enjoy the motivation that you need to realize your fitness transformation.”

