



— Protests happening in Hong Kong have reached Hollywood.

On Friday, the hashtag #BoycottMulan was trending on Twitter worldwide after the “Mulan” star Liu Yifei voiced support for the police crackdown in Hong Kong earlier in the week.

The actress took to social media earlier in the week voicing her support for the Hong Kong police amid mass anti-government protests.

“I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now,” the actress posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. “What a shame for Hong Kong.”

The post received over 72,000 likes and over 65,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

She finished the post using the hashtag, “IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice” and shared a heart emoji and a strong arm emoji.

