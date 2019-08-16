



— A pursuit that began in Roseville involving a carjacking, stolen golf cart, and hit-and-run ended with a suspect being arrested in North Highlands today, says police.

At around 9:30 a.m., Roseville officers attempted to make contact with a person on probation out of Sacramento. The probationer then fled in his vehicle to the Woodcreek Apartments where he dropped the car and ran on foot.

The suspect reportedly stole a golf cart from the complex and drove to St. Clare Church on Junction Boulevard, said police. Upon arriving at the church, the suspect carjacked a parson and drove down baseline road onto Watt Avenue.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to spot the stolen vehicle, which was reported as traveling 105 miles per hour, according to authorities.

Shortly after, police said the vehicle was spike stripped. The suspect reportedly continued driving until crashing into a fence.

The suspect again attempted to get away on foot but was stopped by officers and detained at around 10:03 a.m. with assistance from Sacramento Sheriffs.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

More details to follow.