



SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies in Sutter County are looking for a suspect who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint in an orchard Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was driving a tractor in an orchard when he was flagged down by a Hispanic male. When the victim got off the tractor to speak to the man, the suspect brandished a pistol and ordered the victim to the ground.

The suspect then took all the victim’s cash, $280, and drove away in a teal, 4-door Honda Civic with lightly tinted windows. Deputies said the suspect was the passenger in the car.

READ ALSO: Suspect Arrested After Roseville Pursuit Involving Carjacking, Hit-And-Run And Stolen Golf Cart

The suspect left southbound on Township Road.

The victim described the Hispanic male as an adult 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’10 – 6’0, skinny, crew cut with a mustache, blue gauges in his ears and tattoos on his right forearm.

Please call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-7307 with any information you may have on this incident.