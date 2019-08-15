SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The push to rename part of Capitol Mall after former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown is closer to becoming reality.

A Senate Resolution to name the street, circle, and plaza directly in front of the California State Capitol the “Willie L. Brown, Jr. Circle and Plaza” unanimously passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee Wednesday. It goes to the full Assembly next, and if it passes, it goes to Governor Gavin Newsom to sign or veto.

According to the Resolution,

“Mr. Brown is widely regarded as one of the most influential politicians of the late 20th century, and has been at the center of California politics, government, and civic life for an astonishing four decades.”

Brown served in the California Assembly from 1965-1995 and was the first African-American and longest-serving Speaker in California, holding the post from 1980-1995. He later was elected Mayor of San Francisco and led the city from January 1996-January 2004.

The 85-year-old is now the head of the Willie L. Brown, Jr. Institute on Politics and Public Service.

In 2013 the Assembly passed ACR 65 to rename the western span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge the “Willie L. Brown, Jr. Bridge”. The Speaker’s conference room on the second floor of the State Capitol West Wing is also named the Willie L. Brown, Jr. Room.

Willie Brown earned a BA from San Francisco State and a JD from the UC Hastings College of Law. He is a father of four.