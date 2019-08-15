Phat Jerry's Philly Cheesesteak “Wit Wiz”Everyone knows Philly holds their cheesesteaks near and dear to their hearts... and stomachs, but what some people don't know are the ways us "Philly" people eat this delicious dish! So, Sabrina Silva will be getting together with folks at Phat Jerry's to show people how to make their cheesesteaks "Wit Wiz"!

14 hours ago