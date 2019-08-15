The Firehouse
1112 Second Street in Old Sacramento
916-442-4772
http://www.FirehouseOldSac.com
Float Fit
FREE FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF AUGUST
SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER CLASSES AVAILABLE
$20 FOR 4 CLASSES A MONTH
$6 DROP IN
NIDAEY
http://www.nidaeycosmetics.com
Facebook: Nidaey Cosmetics
Instagram: Nidaey Cosmetics
Twitter: NidaeyCosmetics
Gunther’s Ice Cream Shop, 2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento 95818
http://www.GunthersIceCream.com/
Vic’s Ice Cream Shop, 3199 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818
http://www.VicsIceCream.com/
Nugget Market’s Semi-final round “Bag Off” Competition
Today
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Nugget Market, 7101 Elk Grove Blvd.
Free
http://www.Nuggetmarket.com
Veterans Community Center Luau Fundraiser Event
6921 Sylvan Road, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
$35 Guest per person. Limited!
http://www.veteranscommunitycenterch.com/