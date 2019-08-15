SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday.

Sacramento Police Sergeant Vance Chandler said a driver was traveling in the area when he was shot and collided into a fence. The vehicle then caught fire after the crash.

The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

Neighbors saw the fire from blocks away saying they could see flames shooting up the pine tree.

The shooting happened in the area of Wah Avenue and 24th Street in South Sacramento.

Officers are investigating the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.