



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The number of school resource officers on Sacramento City Unified School District campuses will be cut by more than half.

The school board voted to cut five of its eight officers, leaving three officers to cover more than 70 school sites.

“The three [officers] will not be stationed at sites. They will be floating to respond to emergency calls at our schools,” said district spokesperson Alex Barrios.

Some people complained that uniformed officers on campus make students uneasy. They would prefer the money to be spent on counselors.

Others questioned the timing of eliminating officers amid recent school shootings.

School starts for the district on Aug. 29.