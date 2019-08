YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An endangered missing advisory was issued out of Yuba City for a six-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

Police say six-year-old Violet Darmond was taken at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday by her biological mother, Chancey Darmond during a supervised visit.

Officers located Violet Darmond by 7:20 p.m. and said she was safely returned.

Chancey Darmond was taken into custody, according to CHP.