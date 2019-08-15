



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information after a dog was kicked out of a car and left on Highway 50.

The incident happened back on the evening of Aug. 11 near the Greenstone Road exit.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, a witness saw a car slow down – then saw someone kick the dog out. The car then sped off.

An officer was able to get to the scene quickly and rescued the dog before anything worse could happen.

CHP is looking for whoever abandoned the dog, which appears to be a Rottweiler-mastiff mix.

To help try and get some information out, PETA announced on Thursday that they’re putting up a $5,000 reward to help try and find whoever was responsible for abandoning the dog.

Anyone with information about who the suspect or suspects might be is asked to call CHP-Placerville at (916) 861-1300.