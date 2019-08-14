WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an unmarked police car in West Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The scene is on South River Road, near Davis Road.

West Sacramento police say an older, red SUV with several people inside drove by the unmarked police car. A round was then fired at the police car.

No officers were hurt in the incident, West Sacramento police say.

Detectives are still investigating if it was a random shooting or if the car was targeted.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

More to come.