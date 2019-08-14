Artistic Practice of Compassion :

A public event taking place at the north steps of the State Capitol (facing L street)

Saturday, August 17th at 3 pm – 7 pm.

Facebook page: @artisticpracticeofcompassion

IG: allchildrenreunited

Elk Grove Donuts

Soft Opening, Thurs. 8/15 from 9am-12pm – 30% off total bill

Soft Opening, Fri. 8/16 from 9am-12pm – 20% off total bill

Grand Opening, Sat. 8/17 from 5am-3:30pm (or until we sell out) – games and door prizes, come early

Yolo County Fair

Today-Aug 18

https://www.yolocountyfair.net/

River City High School

http://www.wusd.k12.ca.us

THE BARN FLIX

FREE

WILL BE SHOWING “BACK TO THE FUTURE”

TONIGHT 8:30PM-10:30PM

Echo & Rig

500 NW J Street

Sacramento

916.619.8939

https://www.echoandrig.com/

MidiCi Pizza

728 K St.

Sacramento

(916) 431-7341

Wide Open Walls Tour

http://www.sactourcompany.com/