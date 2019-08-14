



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Van Buskirk golf course in Stockton is on the verge of shutting down.

Sal Castellon is a member of the Wednesday Club, a group of approximately 40 golfers who have met every week at Van Buskirk Golf Course, some for the last 50 years.

“It was a primo golf course. It was well-run and maintained when the city forces were here,” said Tacho Zavala.

READ ALSO: Stockton Playground Left In Disarray, Officials Don’t Have Answers

The group is tee-ed off about a proposal to close the course on August 31 in favor of saving Swenson Park and saving the city some cash.

“It just irks me that they let it die,” Zavala said.

Mayor Michale Tubbs says the move to close Van Buskirk would save the city almost $300,000 a year.

“I see this as a triple win for the community of Swenson and van Buskirk,” Tubbs said. “Which is a big win from losing money to actually making some revenue.”

The city would then turn the 192-acre green into a recreation area.

ALSO: Stockton Leads State In Drop In Police Shootings

“We’ve heard things from water facilities to soccer fields to regional sports complexes,” Tubbs said.

But golfers question whether the management company they accuse of running Van Buskirk into the ground will do the same at Swenson.

“To me, they should fire them because they did not do their job here. They did not take care of this golf course,” said Jess Castellon.

They are now asking the San Joaquin grand jury to look into whether the company broke its contract. The group said it filed a complaint last week.

In the meantime, the city council is scheduled to vote on the proposal next week.