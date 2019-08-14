PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – An 18-year-old woman has died after a crash near Placerville on Monday night.

The scene was off Cold Springs Road, west of Boulder Lane.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, a young woman was driving her Subaru when she went down an embankment and struck a large tree. The car then overturned.

The young woman was soon pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 18-year-old Lotus resident Audrey Reynolds.

Exactly why she crashed off the road is unclear. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at (530) 748-2450.