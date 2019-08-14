SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three open spots in the Major League Soccer expansion just got whittled down to two.

The Sacramento Republic FC is still in the running for one of those two expansion slots, but impatient fans probably won’t love the news that MLS is set to announce St. Louis as the 28th expansion franchise next week in the Gateway City.

Just two weeks ago league commissioner Dan Garber said he hopes to visit Sacramento soon. Garber said St. Louis and Sacramento would be on board to join league play in 2022.

Sacramento’s ownership group has been mentioned as the frontrunner for the 28th or 29th team since the league announced they planned to jump to 30 teams.

The Republic offered a statement Wednesday reading:

“We are in daily discussions with Major League Soccer as we finalize the agreement to bring an expansion club to Sacramento. We are deeply appreciative of the ongoing efforts of Commissioner Garber, his MLS colleagues and owners, the Republic FC investor group and Mayor Darrell Steinberg, as we work in unison to get the deal done for our city and our incredibly patient fanbase.”