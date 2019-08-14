



DENVER (CBS13/AP) — Rockies catcher Dom Nuñez, a former standout from Elk Grove, hit a solo shot in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 9-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nuñez became the seventh player in franchise history to homer during his major league debut.

“If you would have told me this was going to happen I would have said you’re crazy,” said Nuñez, who had the home run ball retrieved after it landed in the Arizona bullpen. “But I’m happy it did.”

When your first career hit is a homer… you've earned the nickname #BombNuñez 💣 Congrats Dom! pic.twitter.com/Gn5Pkfs7Tx — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 14, 2019

Nuñez had his contracted selected from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game. He found out he was being called up when his Triple-A manager Glenallen Hill called a postgame team meeting in the clubhouse.

“He looked over at me and said, ‘Nuñez, you’re going to the big leagues,'” he recounted. “The whole team erupted.”

The 24-year-old had about a dozen family and friends in attendance.

Nuñez played for the Elk Grove High School Thundering Herd from 2009-2013. He was then picked by Colorado as an infielder in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He switched to catcher the following season.

