



Authorities say two teenagers have been arrested after a person was found dead in a house that caught fire in the Big Hill area of Columbia on Tuesday.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the fire on Calle Quartz Road near Adelleana Lane around 6 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. The fire spread to nearby vegetation, forcing some homes to be evacuated.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a quarter of an acre.

Later on Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found in the burned home.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that two teen boys had been arrested Tuesday night in connection to the incident. The boys, whose names and ages have not been released, are facing charges of homicide and arson.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy is being done to determine exactly what killed the person found in the home.